Super Bowl Odds 2018: Final Predictions for Eagles vs. Patriots Winner, Score

Lower the volume on trash talk, inane interview questions and prepare for action at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The media circus surrounding Super Bowl 52 has subsided, and it's time for the players to take care of serious business on the field.

The New England Patriots come into this contest as overwhelming favorites, having won five titles in 15 years. The Philadelphia Eagles have put their proverbial arms around the underdog role with fitting canine masks worn on and off the field.

Do the NFC champions have a big enough chip on their shoulders and talent in between the white lines to topple an NFL dynasty?

What should we expect from both clubs Sunday? Which team will emerge as 2018 champions?

Super Bowl LII Viewing Information

When: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

National TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports

Odds: New England (-4.5) via OddsShark

Patriots Continue Scoreless First-Quarter Streak

Despite facing a different challenge in all seven Super Bowls with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots have developed a habit of going scoreless in the opening quarter.

Maybe it's the coaching staff's time to experiment or test the opponent, but New England doesn't hit the field running toward the end zone in Super Bowls. Don't expect that trend to change against a formidable front seven stocked with four pass-rushers who have at least five sacks during the regular season.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will find ways to put early pressure on Brady and force the offense to adjust on the fly. Philadelphia will give hope to its fanbase with an early lead through the first 15 minutes.

Nick Foles Throws for 250 Yards

The big stage can either bring out the best or worst in someone. We already know how Brady responds, but what about quarterback Nick Foles? The Eagles signal-caller has completed 77 percent of his passes while avoiding interceptions in the two previous postseason games.

Keep in mind Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles came out aggressively against the Patriots defense and found early success. Though, he failed to make enough plays late in the contest to seal the victory. As seen during the regular season, New England has holes in the first and second levels of its defensive unit.

Typically, Belichick's second-half adjustments slow down the opposition, but Foles has an opportunity to reach 250 passing yards with a strong first half. Is it enough to bring a Super Bowl title back to Philadelphia?

Final Prediction

Tom Coughlin currently serves as the executive vice president of football operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Once again, his team pushed a Belichick-led club to the limit—this time falling short in the final minutes.

Nonetheless, the blueprint remains. An aggressive front seven that's able to force Brady to move or throw the ball earlier than his wide receivers anticipate serves as the best asset to slow down the Patriots' offensive clinic.

The two New York Giants teams that earned victories over New England in Super Bowls sent Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck and Jason Pierre-Paul to collapse the pocket. The Eagles don't have an extraordinary pass-rushing duo up front, but the collection of talent could wreak havoc.

However, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski expects to play after suffering a concussion in the AFC Championship Game:

Wideout Brandin Cooks' speed will cause some matchup issues. Don't forget Brady's two slot options in Danny Amendola and Chris Hogan. Running backs, Dion Lewis, James White and Rex Burkhead, round out a full deck of receiving targets. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will have too many options in attacking an average pass defense that's susceptible to big plays.

The Patriots will triumph at U.S. Bank Stadium as repeat Super Bowl champions in Minneapolis.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Eagles 23