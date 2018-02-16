Lindsey Vonn Doesn't Medal in Women's Super-G at 2018 Olympics

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

American skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn failed to medal in the women's super-G event Saturday morning (Friday night in the U.S.) at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Tim Layden of Sports Illustrated passed along word of the result.

Here's a look at the Games' current medal table:

Vonn clinched her fourth Olympic appearance with a ninth-place showing in a super-G event in Austria last month. Her return to the alpine skiing's marquee stage came after she missed the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, because of a knee injury.

The 33-year-old Minnesota native made her Olympic debut at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and entered this year's global showcase with two career medals. Both of those came in the 2010 Vancouver Games, during which she won gold in the downhill and bronze in the super-G.

Vonn is no longer at her peak, in large part because of numerous injuries taking a collective toll, but she's remained a threat on the World Cup circuit when healthy.

She captured a super-G title in France, a downhill win in Italy and two downhill victories in Germany during the months leading up to the Games to establish herself as a medal threat in South Korea.

Vonn expressed optimism to Eric Willemsen of the Associated Press in the weeks before her Olympic return.

"In general my confidence is high, my body feels relatively good," she said. "I am just not thinking about injuries. As long as my confidence is good and I am able to ski the way I want to, which I am, then I am not concerned."

Although Vonn failed to bring home a medal in the super-G, getting back to the Olympics after everything she went through in the eight years since her success in Vancouver is an accomplishment.

If she decides to retire before 2022, her resume—which includes four World Cup overall championships and a record 81 World Cup victories—is still one of the strongest in the sport's history, even without another Olympic medal for the trophy case.

That said, she's scheduled to take part in the downhill Wednesday and the alpine combined next Friday, giving her two more chances to land on the podium in Pyeongchang.