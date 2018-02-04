Super Bowl Kickoff Time 2018: TV, Live-Stream Schedule for Eagles vs. Patriots

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

We've watched the interviews, heard players and coaches speak, and finally, it's game time. The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium for a chance to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

As the case with every championship matchup, compelling narratives shine a light on some compelling background stories.

Beyond the obvious, what can NFL historians say about the Eagles' run to the title game? What will we remember about the Patriots if they're able to win a sixth Super Bowl in 16 years?

Let's take a look at a noteworthy takeaway for both teams if they're able to walk off the field with a victory. First, make sure to retain the viewing information for the final football game of the year.

Super Bowl LII Viewing Information

When: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

National TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Will Nick Foles Follow Jeff Hostetler's Pathway to Glory?

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will attempt to accomplish what only Jeff Hostetler has done—start the season as a backup and finish as a Super Bowl champion.

Former New York Giants signal-caller Phil Simms broke his foot in Week 15 of the 1990 season. Hostetler replaced him under center and led Big Blue to a title in Super Bowl XXV over the Buffalo Bills. Bill Belichick had a front-row seat to the improbable run as a defensive coordinator on Bill Parcells' staff that year.

When quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL and LCL in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia took a dive in media power rankings, but the guys in the locker room continued to push with Foles leading the offense. They've also embraced the home dog role as betting outlets favored visiting teams over the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field during the postseason.

Offensive lineman Lane Johnson answered postgame questions wearing a dog mask after the team's NFC Divisional win:

On top of all the doubt, the Eagles arrived in Minneapolis and experienced an ice-cold welcome from Minnesota Vikings fans still salty over an embarrassing NFC Championship Game loss:

As a team, the Eagles have their backs against the wall as the ultimate David to the Patriots' Goliath, which embodies Foles' storyline as a second-string quarterback going against all odds to finish a dream season.

The 29-year-old passer nearly retired while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Now he has an opportunity to knock off a dynasty.

6 Rings for Bill Belichick-Tom Brady Tandem?

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

In one of the most successful runs in sports history, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady may not have enough fingers—on one hand—to hold all their Super Bowl rings after Sunday's contest.

The coach-quarterback tandem has become the ultimate NFL duo for almost two decades. The two will already go down into history books as an all-time pair, but both men continue to push for more. It's what separates them from the competition.

Belichick tells his players to do their jobs (well), and they execute on the field. At 40 years old, Brady still manages to take his game to another level. We saw evidence in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars' No. 1 pass defense. He just became the oldest player to win the league MVP award:

Another title victory for the Patriots would leave many asking, what's left for Belichick and Brady to accomplish? On Sunday, the pair could become the oldest quarterback-coach tandem to win a Super Bowl, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Nonetheless, six rings for both individuals would say it all. At a time when athletes come into the league bigger, stronger and faster every year, combined with free agency, we may never see this type of sustained success again.