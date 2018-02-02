US Gymnastics Coordinator Valeri Liukin Resigns amid Larry Nassar Scandal

JEFF KOWALSKY/Getty Images

Fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal continued Friday after Valeri Liukin resigned from his post as coordinator of the United States women's gymnastics team.

Liukin said in his resignation statement the "present climate" made it too difficult for him to remain with USA Gymnastics, via ESPN.com.

In a statement provided to USA Today's Nancy Armour and Rachel Axon, USA Gymnastics accepted Liukin's resignation.

"We thank him for his dedication and contributions to the sport of gymnastics and wish him well," the federation said. “We will begin the process to identify a national team coordinator for the women’s program."

Armour and Axon also noted Liukin wasn't named in any of the lawsuits involving Nassar nor has there been any "suggestion that he knew of any wrongdoing."

Mattie Larson, who won three medals at the 2010 United States Gymnastics National Championships, did mention Liukin's name during her victim-impact statement at Nassar's sentencing hearing on Jan. 23.

"It truly bothers me that one of the adults that treated me this way, making me feel completely invisible, is the new national team coordinator, Valeri Liukin," she said, via Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times. "It troubles me that he is now in that position, and I hope for the sake of current and future national team members, that he has changed."

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct during his time as a doctor at Michigan State and for USA Gymnastics.