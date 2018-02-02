Report: Russell Westbrook Won't Be Punished by NBA After Altercation with Fan

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook reportedly won't face NBA punishment for shoving a fan who came onto the court following OKC's 127-124 road loss to the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on Thursday night.

Royce Young of ESPN.com provided the update Friday.

The fan, who was standing on the court after Gary Harris hit a game-winning three for the Nuggets, directed comments toward Westbrook before the reigning NBA MVP pushed him. A referee and Thunder teammate Steven Adams eventually arrived to diffuse the situation.

"You gotta be able to protect the players, man," Westbrook told reporters. "The fans are obviously there to enjoy the game, but they can't come onto the floor. That's totally unacceptable. They'll look at it and figure out what's the best way to deal with it, but to me, that's just totally unacceptable."

The Nuggets also released a statement about the situation Friday, per Thunder beat writer Fred Katz.

"We can confirm that the Denver Police Department was involved as well as arena security officials," the team said. "The matter has been passed on to the NBA and they will be investigating the incident further and handling the matter internally."

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the fan has also been banned from future games.

Without a suspension, Westbrook is eligible to play Friday night as Oklahoma City returns home to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans at Chesapeake Energy Arena.