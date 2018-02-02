Gabby Douglas, Mother Condemn Larry Nassar Courtroom Attacker

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Gabby Douglas and her mother, Natalie Hawkins, condemned Randall Margraves, whose three daughters said Larry Nassar sexually abused them, after he tried to attack Nassar in a Michigan courtroom on Friday.

Per TMZ Sports, Hawkins said Margraves should have tried to control his emotions in that moment.

"My daughter was one of the [victims], so I know," she said. "I don't care how angry you are, the important thing is for you to maintain your emotions. It's a bad example for the kids."

Douglas noted she believes in not repaying "evil with evil."

WDIV Channel 4 in Detroit shared video of Margraves attacking Nassar:

Per ABC 7 News, Judge Janice Cunningham said it was wrong to "combat assault with assault," but that she would not punish Margraves for the attack.

Nassar is at a sentencing hearing stemming from his sexual assault of girls and young women at the Twistars Gymnastics Club in Dimondale, Michigan.

He has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to three charges of child pornography and 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct during his time as a team doctor for USA Gymnastics and at Michigan State University.