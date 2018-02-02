Le'Veon Bell 'Tired' of Contract Negotiations with Steelers

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Running back Le'Veon Bell isn't happy with how long his contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers have dragged on.

At a pre-Super Bowl party, Bell told TMZ Sports he's "tired" of continually trying to work out a long-term agreement.

"I just wanna get a deal done," he said. "I'm tired of having to deal with this every year."

After the two sides couldn't agree to a long-term deal in 2017, Bell signed a one-year franchise tender worth $12.1 million six days before the regular season began Sept. 10.

Leading up to the Pro Bowl last week, Bell told reporters he and the Steelers have made progress in contract talks since their season came to an end Jan. 14 with a 45-42 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

"We are a lot closer than we were last year," he said. "I'm happy and the Steelers are happy right now where we're at. Obviously we have to continue to get it done."

Per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Bell previously stated Jan. 11 he would consider retiring if the Steelers gave him the franchise tag again.

Bell, 25, has run for at least 1,200 yards in three of the past four seasons. He finished second on the Steelers with a career-high 85 receptions in 2017.