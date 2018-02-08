Aaron Gordon Not Moved by Magic Before 2018 NBA Trade Deadline

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic opted against trading forward Aaron Gordon before Thursday's trade deadline.

Drafted fourth overall by the Magic in 2014, Gordon has steadily improved his scoring output in each season. The 22-year-old is averaging a career-high 18.4 points per game this season and shooting a career-best 34.6 percent from three-point range.

Gordon is one of the few bright spots in a frustrating and disappointing 2017-18 campaign for the Magic. Their 17-36 record is among the worst in the NBA, and they appear headed for at least 50 losses for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

The Magic's struggles to build a competitive team, dating back to the 2012-13 season, has led to the front office making bold moves. Former general manager Rob Hennigan tried to put a Band-Aid on things last year by acquiring Terrence Ross and a first-round pick from the Toronto Raptors for Serge Ibaka.

Current general manager John Hammond had an opportunity to cash in on Gordon while his value was at its peak. He is also about to become a restricted free agent after this season, so the Magic had to determine what his future was going to be with the organization.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported last month the Magic were "open for business" but noted they weren't interested in draft-pick compensation because they have a young roster and will have a high lottery pick this summer.

Ultimately, Gordon's consistent development over the past four years paired with the fact he remains under team control always made him a long shot to get dealt before the deadline. Now the question is whether another front office may offer him a lucrative contract as a restricted free agent in the summer.