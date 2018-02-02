Liverpool Transfer News: Real Madrid Eyeing Alisson Becker, Latest Rumours

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly join Liverpool in the race to land AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker in the summer.

According to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (via Bruce Archer of the Daily Express), Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has added the Brazilian to his list of potential replacements for Keylor Navas.

Also on that list are David De Gea of Manchester United and Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea―two options who already play for clubs with deep pockets and would likely be far more difficult to land.

Alisson has been a standout for the Giallorossi in the 2017-18 season, and with the Liverpool duo of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet struggling, his fine form led to plenty of speculation in January. Il Tempo (h/t Sport Witness) even claimed Roma rejected a bid from the Reds, although sporting director Monchi later dismissed the report, per Football Italia.

The Brazil international has been key to Roma's push for a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League, saving his defenders on multiple occasions, per football writer Andrew Beasley:

Alisson only moved to Europe in 2016 after a great stint with Internacional, and in his first season in the Italian capital, he mostly worked as a back-up to Wojciech Szczesny. The Poland international moved to Juventus during the summer, freeing the starting position up for the 25-year-old.

He's an excellent reflex keeper who is great on his line and in the air, and overall his game shows few weaknesses. On top of his ability with his hands, he's also a fantastic distributor―good enough to push his outfield team-mates in skills competitions:

It's easy to see why the Reds would be interested in his services, but Real's reported interest is a big blow. The La Liga giants usually get what they want in the transfer market, and while they have an able stopper in Navas, his tendency to commit several blunders every season would make Alisson an upgrade.

Alisson is also a lot younger―Navas is 31―and still has plenty of room for growth. And while Roma's financial fair play issues appear to be a thing of the past, per Football Italia, the Giallorossi still have to be careful and profile as a selling club―evidenced by their appointment of transfer guru Monchi.

The star goalkeeper won't come cheap for Liverpool or Real, but Roma likely won't hold out for a monstrous transfer fee, like United and Chelsea would in the case of De Gea and Courtois. With a limited amount of elite options available on the market, it could well come down to a straight battle between the Reds and Blancos, and that's a fight Liverpool would likely lose.