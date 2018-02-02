Kirk Cousins: Redskins Didn't Tell Me About Alex Smith Trade Until Next Day

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Washington's surprise trade agreement for Alex Smith caught everyone off guard, including Kirk Cousins.

In an interview with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and James Jones, via NFL.com's Nick Shook, Cousins noted the team didn't reach out to tell him about the deal until the day after it was announced.

"No, the next day they reached out and just kind of explained what happened," he said. "Yeah, in this league I've learned to just expect curveballs and you never really should act surprised to what happens because anything can take place."

Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reported on Tuesday that Washington will acquire Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a 2018 third-round draft pick.

The deal can't become official until the NFL league year begins on March 14.

If the deal ends up being finalized next month, it will likely signal the end of Cousins' six-year tenure in Washington.

He also addressed that with Siciliano and James, noting what his expectation is for this offseason now that it appears Smith will be taking over for him in Washington.

"You know, the trade is still agreed to in principle, so it's not set in stone until March 14," Cousins said. "But I do expect to be a free agent, but we'll see."

Cousins has played under the franchise tag each of the past two seasons. A third straight year under the franchise tag in 2018 would cost Washington $34.5 million, per ESPN's John Keim.

Now 29 years old, Cousins has started every game at quarterback for Washington since 2015. He has thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of the previous three seasons.