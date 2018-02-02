LeBron James Reportedly Said He'd 'Never' Join Warriors Because of Legacy

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

LeBron James has reportedly told those in his camp he won't pursue a partnership with the Golden State Warriors over the summer.

According to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, "James has in fact confided in people close to him that he would never join the Warriors—knowing the impact it would have on his legacy."

James told members of the media Friday a report from ESPN.com's Chris Haynes suggesting he could entertain a meeting with the Warriors is "nonsense."

"It's nonsense, and it's a non-story," he said, per Vardon. "I think it's a discredit to what I'm trying to do here. It's a discredit to my teammates and the coaching staff here. My only focus right now is trying to figure out how we can become a championship-caliber team in these next few months."

James also stated outright he has not thought about which teams he will be sitting down with this summer.

"I never said I would sit down with Golden State or sit down with anybody," he said.

Citing league sources, Haynes reported Thursday that James would be willing to hear the Warriors out if they were able to open up a max-salary slot because of the team's "winning culture."

However, Haynes noted there's "no indication" the Warriors have plans to pursue James at this time.

James, 33, can become an unrestricted free agent July 1 if he declines his $35.6 million player option for next season.