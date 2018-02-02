LeBron James Reportedly Said He'd 'Never' Join Warriors Because of Legacy

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 31: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the game against the Miami Heat on January 31, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

LeBron James has reportedly told those in his camp he won't pursue a partnership with the Golden State Warriors over the summer.

According to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, "James has in fact confided in people close to him that he would never join the Warriorsknowing the impact it would have on his legacy."

James told members of the media Friday a report from ESPN.com's Chris Haynes suggesting he could entertain a meeting with the Warriors is "nonsense."

"It's nonsense, and it's a non-story," he said, per Vardon. "I think it's a discredit to what I'm trying to do here. It's a discredit to my teammates and the coaching staff here. My only focus right now is trying to figure out how we can become a championship-caliber team in these next few months."

James also stated outright he has not thought about which teams he will be sitting down with this summer.

"I never said I would sit down with Golden State or sit down with anybody," he said.

Citing league sources, Haynes reported Thursday that James would be willing to hear the Warriors out if they were able to open up a max-salary slot because of the team's "winning culture."

However, Haynes noted there's "no indication" the Warriors have plans to pursue James at this time.

James, 33, can become an unrestricted free agent July 1 if he declines his $35.6 million player option for next season.

