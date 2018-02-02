Stephen Curry's Wife Ayesha Announces She Is Pregnant with 3rd Child

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, are expecting their third child.

Ayesha announced the pregnancy Friday on Instagram:

The couple has two daughters. Riley, who has made her presence felt at some of Stephen's press conferences, is their oldest at five years old. Ryan was born in 2015.

Stephen and Ayesha have been married since 2011, two years after he was drafted by the Warriors.

Stephen has Golden State atop the Western Conference standings with a 40-11 record. The two-time NBA MVP leads the team with 27.7 points and 1.6 steals per game.