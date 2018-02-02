Patrick Peterson Wants Kirk Cousins or Nick Foles as Cardinals QB Next Season

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said this week that he is hopeful the Cards can land either Kirk Cousins or Nick Foles to be their starting quarterback in 2018.

Appearing on PFT Live (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), Peterson campaigned for Cousins and compared the Cardinals' situation to that of the Denver Broncos:

"Either [Cousins] or Nick Foles. The only thing I'll probably say we have better than Denver is that we play inside. You don't have to worry about snow games, you don't have to worry about cold games and nine times out of 10 we don't play a cold team late in December. I think that will add a couple more years to your career, [Kirk]."

Peterson's comments came after Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller and running back C.J. Anderson discussed how big signing Cousins would be for Denver next season, per Alper.

Arizona will enter the offseason in desperate need of a signal-caller following the retirement of veteran Carson Palmer.

The Cardinals are also in transition, as former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will take over as head coach following Bruce Arians' retirement.

Despite playing without Palmer for much of the season due to injury and without star running back David Johnson for all but one game, the Cards finished a respectable 8-8 in 2017.

Although they have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, the Cardinals made it in both 2014 and 2015.

A quarterback could be the missing piece needed to make Arizona a contender, and Cousins is likely the best option.

With the Washington Redskins agreeing to acquire quarterback Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs, they will almost certainly allow Cousins to test free agency.

The 29-year-old veteran went just 7-9 as a starter for Washington in 2017, but he completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 4,093 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Cousins started each of the past three seasons for Washington and finished with at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns each year.

As for Foles, the Eagles have a club option to keep him for 2018, but he could be a great trade chip considering his impressive playoff run.

Foles has led the Eagles to Super Bowl LII by throwing for 598 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in two postseason games.

Since Carson Wentz will undoubtedly be the Eagles' starter next season once he returns from his knee injury, Philly could trade Foles to Arizona or another team and get some value in return.

Cousins has enjoyed more sustained success as a starter than Foles, but either quarterback would clearly be a huge upgrade for the Cardinals at quarterback considering how little they have at the position currently.