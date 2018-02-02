LeBron James Calls Reports Linking Him to Warriors 'Nonsense'

Eric Gay/Associated Press

LeBron James is trying to silence rumors that he could meet with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent this summer.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, via Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders, James called any connection between him and the Warriors "nonsense."

James also noted the only thing he's focused on is helping the Cleveland Cavaliers get back to the NBA Finals:

Per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, James has told people in his inner circle that he will never play for the Warriors because of "the impact it would have on his legacy."

ESPN's Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that James would be willing to meet with the Warriors if they were able to create a max-salary slot on their roster.

James took exception to Haynes' report, noting it wasn't him who said he would meet with the Warriors.

"I never said that," he said. "I never said that I would sit down with Golden State, or sit down with anybody. I've never talked about any other team throughout my journey."

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported on Thursday's First Take that rumors of James potentially taking a meeting with the Warriors came "strictly" from Golden State.



James remains under contract with the Cavaliers through this season with a $35.6 million player option for 2018-19, per Spotrac. Cleveland is currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-20 record, six games behind the Boston Celtics.