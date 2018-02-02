Robert Griffin III 'Willing to Play Wherever,' Believes He'll Get NFL Chance

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 01: Robert Griffin III #10 of the Cleveland Browns in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III said Friday he is "willing to play wherever" as he continues to hold out for another shot in the NFL, according to the Washington Post's Kimberley A. Martin

Griffin, 27, hasn't taken a snap in the NFL since he spent the 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns.

"I love football. I miss the game," Griffin told ESPN's SC6 in December, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "I am ready."

The 2012 AP Offensive Rookie of the year also said he received offers from the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens during the offseason but decided to turn them down. 

"It just wasn't the right fit and I had to make that decision for myself to say, 'Look, if I don't accept this offer, there's a chance I won't play football this year.' And I would talk to my family, and I was OK with that, OK with the fact that it might happen."

Over the course of his first four seasons, RG3 completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 8,983 yards, 42 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. 

Related

    Gronk Cleared from Concussion Protocol

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk Cleared from Concussion Protocol

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady's MVP Acceptance Speech Appears to Leak 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady's MVP Acceptance Speech Appears to Leak 👀

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats' SB Anthem: 'Lord of the Rings' 💍

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats' SB Anthem: 'Lord of the Rings' 💍

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles' SB Anthem: 'Asked That Backup'

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles' SB Anthem: 'Asked That Backup'

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report