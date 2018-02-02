Robert Griffin III 'Willing to Play Wherever,' Believes He'll Get NFL Chance

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III said Friday he is "willing to play wherever" as he continues to hold out for another shot in the NFL, according to the Washington Post's Kimberley A. Martin.

Griffin, 27, hasn't taken a snap in the NFL since he spent the 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns.

"I love football. I miss the game," Griffin told ESPN's SC6 in December, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "I am ready."



The 2012 AP Offensive Rookie of the year also said he received offers from the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens during the offseason but decided to turn them down.

"It just wasn't the right fit and I had to make that decision for myself to say, 'Look, if I don't accept this offer, there's a chance I won't play football this year.' And I would talk to my family, and I was OK with that, OK with the fact that it might happen."

Over the course of his first four seasons, RG3 completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 8,983 yards, 42 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.