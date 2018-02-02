USOC Hires Law Firm to Conduct Investigation into Larry Nassar Scandal

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2018

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar listens during the sentencing phase in Eaton, County Circuit Court on January 31, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. Last week Nassar was sentenced in Ingham County to 40 years to 175 years in prison. The number of identified sexual abuse victims of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has grown to 265, a Michigan judge announced Wednesday as a final sentencing hearing commenced. Prosecutors said at least 65 victims were to confront Nassar in court, in the last of three sentencing hearings for the disgraced doctor who molested young girls and women for two decades in the guise of medical treatment. / AFP PHOTO / JEFF KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
JEFF KOWALSKY/Getty Images

The United States Olympic Committee has hired an outside law firm to conduct an investigation into the handling of former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar's sexual abuse case.

According to Olympics specialist Philip HershRopes & Gray will serve as the outside counsel.

Last week, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against children, some of which occurred in conjunction with his time as a USAG doctor.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Murphy, 156 people provided impact statements during Nassar's sentencing, most of whom were women and girls who said Nassar had sexually abused them.

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber were among those who said Nassar sexually assaulted them while serving as a USA Gymnastics physician.

In a tweet on Jan. 22, Raisman demanded that the USOC conduct an independent investigation to determine how and why Nassar's abuse was allowed to carry on for so long:

The USOC recently demanded that the entire USA Gymnastics Board of Directors step down under the threat that USAG would be decertified if it didn't.

The directors officially stepped down on Jan. 31, which represented the latest significant shakeup for USA Gymnastics after former USAG president Steve Penny resigned last year.

Nassar was the national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics from 1996 through 2014.

In addition to his sentence of 40-175 years, Nassar is also serving a 60-year prison sentence on child pornography charges.

