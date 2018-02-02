Joakim Noah Placed on Indefinite Leave from Knicks

Center Joakim Noah has been placed on indefinite leave by the New York Knicks, a team official told Newsday's Al Iannazzone on Friday. 

The move was described as a "mutual decision." 

Noah has not been with the Knicks since he was involved in a "practice confrontation" with head coach Jeff Hornacek on Jan. 24, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski

Since then, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania has reported the Knicks are "actively exploring avenues to part with Noah."

However, moving Noah at this point figures to be rather difficult. 

Not only is he carrying baggage following the altercation with Hornacek, but he's signed to a four-year, $72 million deal that will pay out $18.5 million next season and $19.3 million during the 2019-20 campaign. 

The Knicks could also choose to waive Noah through the stretch provision, a move that would pay Noah $7.5 million annually over the next five seasons. However, that transaction would hamstring the franchise financially well into the next decade. 

Noah, 32, is averaging 4.6 points and 7.9 rebounds since he joined the Knicks last season. 

