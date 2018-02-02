MLB Agent Brodie Van Wagenen Slams Lack of Free-Agency Signings in Offseason

Mike Chiari
February 2, 2018

MLB agent Brodie Van Wagenen posted a lengthy statement Friday on Twitter in which he bashed MLB owners for their unwillingness to be aggressive in free agency.

Van Wagenen said the following regarding the painstakingly slow signing process this offseason:

CAA Sports and Van Wagenen represent several high-profile MLB players, including Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano, New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes and San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey.

Van Wagenen said players are "upset" and "outraged" with the handling of free agency thus far. He also said multiple MLB general managers and team presidents are "frustrated" by the lack of funds they are being given to make signings.

With regard to the players and their potential recourse, Van Wagenen wrote, "There is a rising tide among players for radical change. A fight is brewing. And it may begin with one, maybe two, and perhaps 1,200 willing to follow. A boycott of spring training may be a starting point, if behavior doesn't change."

Among the big-name free agents who have yet to sign are pitchers Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta, outfielder J.D. Martinez, third baseman Mike Moustakas and first baseman Eric Hosmer.

MLB agent Scott Boras also blasted the free-agent process on MLB Network Radio (h/t MassLive.com's Jen McCaffrey) on Monday, saying that one-third of the teams are creating a "non-competitive dynamic."

With pitchers and catchers set to begin reporting to spring training in less than two weeks, the free-agent market remains unsettled.

Although several teams have been connected to the top free agents on the market, the logjam doesn't figure to clear until the biggest dominoes fall, as that will allow lesser free agents to gauge their worth.

