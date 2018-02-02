LaVar Ball's Junior Basketball Association Reportedly Turned Down by 2 Prospects

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

Two prospects have reportedly turned down offers to play in LaVar Ball's Junior Basketball Association.

According to ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello, 4-star point guard Jalen Carey and 4-star shooting guard Tyler Herro have opted against suiting up in Ball's new league and will continue on to college in the fall.

Carey will suit up for Syracuse, while Herro is committed to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Simisola Shittu, a 5-star Vanderbilt commit, has also turned down the JBA:

In December, Ball announced he was launching the Junior Basketball Association as an alternative for high school players who didn't want to play a year in college before making the leap to the NBA.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, Ball is aiming to pay players anywhere between $3,000 and $10,000 per month.

"Getting these players is going to be easy," he told Rovell. "This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their career, to be seen by pro scouts; and we're going to pay them, because someone has to pay these kids."

The startup league is reportedly angling to field 10 teams featuring eight players each.

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.com.