Alvin Kamara Named Pepsi's 2017 Rookie of the Year

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara announced Friday that he was named the 2017 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year.

The Pepsi Rookie of the Year is determined via fan vote on NFL.com, and both offensive and defensive players are eligible.

Although the Pepsi Rookie of the Year voting isn't always a sign of who will win the Associated Press Offensive or Defensive Rookie of the Year awards, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was both the Pepsi and AP ROY last season.

After being selected with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Tennessee, Kamara immediately became one of the most explosive offensive players in the league.

He finished his rookie campaign with 728 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on an NFL-best 6.1 yards per carry to go along with 81 receptions for 826 yards and five additional scores.

Kamara was an ideal backfield complement to the power-running Mark Ingram, and both Saints running backs were named to the Pro Bowl.

With Kamara in the fold, New Orleans went from a pass-first team to an offensive unit that ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing this season with 129.4 yards per game.

Kamara is the first running back to be named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year since then-Minnesota Vikings rusher Adrian Peterson took home the honors in 2007.

While Kamara is arguably the front-runner to be named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year as well, he will have stiff competition from Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.