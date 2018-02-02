Charles Oakley Assault Case Stemming from 2017 James Dolan Altercation Dismissed

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Multiple charges stemming from Charles Oakley's February 2017 altercation with security at Madison Square Garden have officially been dismissed, TMZ Sports reported Friday.

According to TMZ Sports, Oakley was charged with assault, harassment and criminal trespass. After accepting an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, Oakley was required to stay out of legal trouble for six months in order to get the charges dropped.

Despite the dismissal, Oakley is still banned from Madison Square Garden.

As part of his dismissal deal in August 2017, Oakley agreed to a one-year trespass order preventing him from appearing at MSG in New York City.

Knicks owner James Dolan banned him from the arena shortly after the February 2017 incident, but he said it was "not necessarily a lifetime ban," per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post.

The incident occurred during a Feb. 8, 2017, game between the Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers, which the Clippers won 119-115.

Oakley got into a verbal confrontation with Dolan and got physical with the security personnel who attempted to restrain him, which led to the charges.

Regarding the dismissal, Oakley's attorney, Alex Spiro, said, "Mr. Oakley has been completely vindicated. The New York legend lives on."

The 54-year-old Oakley spent 19 seasons in the NBA, 10 of which were as a member of the Knicks.

During his Knicks tenure, Oakley was a one-time All-Star, a one-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection and a one-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection.

Oakley also helped lead the Knicks to the NBA Finals in 1993-94.

For his career, Oakley averaged 9.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a member of the Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets.