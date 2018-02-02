Deshaun Watson Wants to Be Better Than Tom Brady

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is setting his sights on Tom Brady in his pursuit of greatness.

"If Tom wins, it's going to six, right? I want to be at seven," Watson told NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday. "Whatever it takes to be the best, the greatest, and not just for me, but for any athlete, especially quarterback ... if you don't want to chase Tom Brady and [be] above him, you're selling yourself short. I always put my mentality with [being] the best, and Tom Brady is the best right now, so whatever I have to do to get to that level at age 40, that's what I'm going to do."

Watson was limited to six starts as a rookie after he tore his ACL in a November practice, but he scorched opposing defenses when he was under center.

All told, the Clemson product completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 269 yards and two scores.

"When you have a guy like that, and look, I know he's only a 22-year-old rookie, [but] I think our team needs to understand that and to understand that you've got this guy under center and at shotgun out there playing for you, you've got a chance in every single game," head coach Bill O'Brien said in October, per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop. "No doubt about it."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Watson is expected to participate in seven-on-seven drills when the Texans hold organized team activities in the spring.