Super Bowl 52 Betting Props: Cross-Sport Props Include NHL, NBA, Olympics

There will be three NHL games on Sunday, and you can wager on whether or not the total number of goals between the six teams involved will be greater than the amount of points the Philadelphia Eagles score against the New England Patriots in the big game on the cross-sport props for Super Bowl 52.

The Eagles are listed as -200 favorites (bet $200 to win $100) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, while the hockey teams combined are +150 underdogs (bet $100 to win $150).

There are tons of other props to consider for Super Bowl 52, but the cross-sport variety might well be the most interesting. Tom Brady and the Patriots are matched up against Kyrie Irving's points and assists versus the Portland Trail Blazers, with the latter sitting as a slight -130 favorite to total a higher number.

Speaking of Brady, you can wager on if he will have more completions than DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors has points against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brady is a small favorite at -130 and set a Super Bowl record with 43 completions last year, while DeRozan is Toronto's leading scorer with 24.4 points per game.

If you are a fan of the Winter Olympics, you can also take a shot on Team USA's medal count against the total number of points scored for the winning team in Super Bowl 52.

Team USA is a -200 favorite and totaled 28 medals in the 2014 Winter Olympics. In the 2010 Winter Olympics, the Americans had 37 medals. The Super Bowl winner has scored more than 28 points three of the past five years but 28 or less in two of the past three.

Though not a cross-sport wager, one of the most fascinating Super Bowl 52 props on the board at online gambling sites pits the temperature at kickoff in Minneapolis versus the total first-quarter points. That matchup is a pick'em at -120 both ways, and it is worth noting that New England has never scored in the first quarter of a Super Bowl with Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

