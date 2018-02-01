Tom Brady MVP Acceptance Speech Appears to Leak at Patriots Press Conference

Elsa/Getty Images

Somebody may have inadvertently spilled the beans for this season's Associated Press NFL MVP award winner.

The Grand Forks Herald's Brad Elliott Schlossman shared a photo of a man carrying a document titled "Brady Acceptance Speech" at a New England Patriots press conference:

The MVP award and other individual awards will be handed out Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

While the leaked speech would constitute a spoiler, it's not like Tom Brady was any sort of underdog for the league's highest honor. According to OddsShark, he's a 1-3 favorite to win MVP, with Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (2-1) the only other player listed.

Brady would be a deserving MVP winner. Not only did he help New England go 13-3 and clinch the AFC's top seed, but he also threw for a league-high 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. Football Outsiders ranked Brady first in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) at the quarterback position.

A third MVP award would put him in the same company as Jim Brown, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas. Only Peyton Manning has more MVPs (five).