Bill Belichick Courtside at Timberwolves vs. Bucks Game 3 Days Before Super Bowl

David Sherman/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was seated courtside at Target Center for Thursday night's clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks.

According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau is friends with Belichick dating back to his time as an assistant with the Boston Celtics.

"I grew up in Connecticut, so obviously I'm a Patriots fan," Thibodeau recently told ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. "When I was in Boston I had an opportunity to watch them very closely. I had the good fortune of going down [for] a day and watching practice and getting a chance to visit with him. His record speaks for itself. He's one of the all-time greats, if not the greatest. What he's done is simply amazing, and as a New Englander I don't take that for granted. I appreciate every moment."

The Patriots will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.