Bill Belichick Courtside at Timberwolves vs. Bucks Game 3 Days Before Super Bowl

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 1: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots attends the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 1, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was seated courtside at Target Center for Thursday night's clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks. 

According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau is friends with Belichick dating back to his time as an assistant with the Boston Celtics. 

"I grew up in Connecticut, so obviously I'm a Patriots fan," Thibodeau recently told ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. "When I was in Boston I had an opportunity to watch them very closely. I had the good fortune of going down [for] a day and watching practice and getting a chance to visit with him. His record speaks for itself. He's one of the all-time greats, if not the greatest. What he's done is simply amazing, and as a New Englander I don't take that for granted. I appreciate every moment."

The Patriots will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 

Related

    🚨 WILD Finish in Denver vs. OKC 🚨

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    🚨 WILD Finish in Denver vs. OKC 🚨

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report

    B.S. Meter on LaVar's NBA Predictions 😂

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B.S. Meter on LaVar's NBA Predictions 😂

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Hasn't Seen Many 1-2 Punches Like Harden and CP3

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Hasn't Seen Many 1-2 Punches Like Harden and CP3

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    How LeBron Could End Up a Warrior

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How LeBron Could End Up a Warrior

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report