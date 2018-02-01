Malcolm Brogdon Helped Off Court vs. Timberwolves After Suffering Quad Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon was helped off the court and taken to the locker room with a left quad tendon strain during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to the Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez.

He was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the night.

Velazquez noted Brogdon suffered the injury when he tried to rise up for a dunk in transition.

The team has yet to announce how severe the injury is or what a recovery timetable could look like.

Naturally, the Bucks will be hoping for the best—especially after point guard Eric Bledsoe tweaked his ankle Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers and was ruled out for Thursday's showdown in Minnesota.

Brogdon, the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year, entered the night averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three.

Matthew Dellavedova, Sterling Brown and Tony Snell should be asked to pick up the slack with two of Milwaukee's big backcourt playmakers nicked up.