Malcolm Brogdon Helped Off Court vs. Timberwolves After Suffering Quad Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 17: Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball during a game against the Miami Heat at the Bradley Center on January 17, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon was helped off the court and taken to the locker room with a left quad tendon strain during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to the Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez

He was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the night. 

Velazquez noted Brogdon suffered the injury when he tried to rise up for a dunk in transition. 

The team has yet to announce how severe the injury is or what a recovery timetable could look like. 

Naturally, the Bucks will be hoping for the best—especially after point guard Eric Bledsoe tweaked his ankle Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers and was ruled out for Thursday's showdown in Minnesota. 

Brogdon, the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year, entered the night averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three. 

Matthew Dellavedova, Sterling Brown and Tony Snell should be asked to pick up the slack with two of Milwaukee's big backcourt playmakers nicked up. 

