Former TCU WR Kolby Listenbee Sues School, Gary Patterson for Abuse, Harassment

Former TCU wide receiver Kolby Listenbee is suing his alma mater, former coach Gary Patterson and the Big 12 conference.

Stefan Stevenson of the Star-Telegram reported the news Thursday, noting Listenbee filed the lawsuit in the Dallas County Civil Division and pointed to a pattern of abuse and harassment after he was injured as a senior in 2015.

According to Stevenson, the lawsuit "alleges that TCU head coach Gary Patterson, then-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham and other coaches 'continuously pressured, humiliated and harassed Listenbee shortly after his injury diagnosis in an effort to force Listenbee to return to play quickly in their quest for a national football championship.'"

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN shared the court filing, noting it also includes trainers, assistants and former athletic director Chris Del Conte. Listenbee is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports provided part of TCU's statement in response to Listenbee's lawsuit: "TCU takes tremendous pride in its long-standing tradition of excellence in providing a positive experience for its student-athletes, especially in the areas of care, prevention and rehabilitation of athletic injuries."

Stevenson described the nature of the lawsuit, noting Listenbee points to an injury he suffered against SMU as a senior. He damaged the cartilage holding his pelvic bones together, and the lawsuit said the pelvic instability "requires a minimum of six months of rest and rehabilitation."

However, Listenbee alleged the training staff used pain and steroidal medication injections to keep him on the field in lieu of the necessary recovery time, causing so much damage he needed a metal plate inserted to fuse the bones. The lawsuit alleges the metal plate damaged his chances at success in the NFL.

Listenbee was a sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2016 but never played a regular-season game at the NFL level. He tallied 597 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions in that senior season after finishing with 753 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a junior.