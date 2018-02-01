Former Ole Miss Players Say They Were Misled by Hugh Freeze in Transfer Appeal

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A group of former Ole Miss football players has reportedly collected "unknown smartphone and electronic interactions showing they were allegedly misled" by ex-head coach Hugh Freeze about the possibility of NCAA violations and sanctions.

According to CBSSports.com's Dennis Dodd, quarterback Shea Patterson, wide receiver Tre Nixon, safety Deontay Anderson, linebacker Jarrion Street, offensive tackle Jack DeFoor and receiver Van Jefferson are working to present the exchanges in an appeal that would grant them immediate eligibility at their new schools.

If the players aren't able to acquire the waiver, NCAA rules state they will have to sit out the 2018 season.

Specifically, Dodd reported the players have recovered text messages and Twitter direct messages that show Freeze "allegedly minimized the scope of the NCAA investigation concluded last year."

Freeze resigned in July after USA Today reported he made a phone call to an escort service on a phone that was provided to him by the school.



In December, the NCAA announced Ole Miss had been slapped with scholarship reductions and a 2018 bowl ban—which was added to a self-imposed 2017 postseason ban—after an investigation revealed the football program promoted "an unconstrained culture of booster involvement in football recruiting," according to ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach.

If immediate waivers are issued, it would be considered a huge boon for for the Michigan Wolverines—who secured Patterson's transfer in December.

Patterson, a former 5-star recruit, was the fourth-ranked player overall and the No. 1 pro-style quarterback prospect in the class of 2016.

In two years at Ole Miss, Patterson completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 3,139 yards, 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.com.