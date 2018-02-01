National Signing Day Commitment Schedule for Top Prospects Revealed by ESPN

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

College football fans will have no shortage of recruiting coverage on National Signing Day.

According to Kimberly Elchlepp of ESPN Media Zone, ESPN will air more than 10 hours of recruiting coverage Wednesday that will include 12 of the nation's top recruits making live announcements. The live announcements will come on ESPNU (starting at 10 a.m. ET) and ESPN2 (starting at noon ET) during the broadcast of the National Signing Day Special Presented by Nissan.

Here is a look at the players scheduled to announce Wednesday, as well as their finalists according to the ESPN release (all times are ET):

10 a.m.: Cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. (Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Miami)

10 a.m.: Cornerback Tyson Campbell (Alabama, Georgia, Miami)

10 a.m.: Defensive end Andrew Chatfield (Florida, Florida State, Miami)

10 a.m.: Offensive tackle Nick Petit-Frere (Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State)

11 a.m.: Quarterback Tanner McKee (Alabama, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington)

Noon: Inside linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu (Notre Dame, UCLA, USC)

Noon: Wide receiver Tommy Bush (Georgia, Baylor, Michigan State, Ole Miss

1 p.m.: Wide receiver Justyn Ross (Alabama, Auburn, Clemson)

1 p.m. Cornerback Olaijah Griffin (Alabama, Oregon, USC, Tennessee)

2 p.m.: Athlete Devon Williams (Oregon, USC)

2 p.m.: Wide receiver Jacob Copeland (Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M)

2 p.m.: Running back Maurice Washington (Arizona State, Nebraska)

Surtain Jr. and Campbell choosing in the first hour of the broadcast immediately stands out given they are both cornerbacks and among the best players in the entire country in their class.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Surtain is a 5-star recruit and the No. 6 overall player, No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 player from the state of Florida. 247Sports' composite rankings list Campbell as a 5-star prospect and the No. 12 overall player, No. 2 cornerback and No. 4 player from the state of Florida.

The top two cornerbacks in the country are high school teammates at American Heritage and figure to both end up in the SEC with the majority of 247Sports' crystal ball predictions pegging Campbell at Georgia and Surtain at LSU.

Campbell would be a significant addition for the Bulldogs in their battle for the top class in the country.

According to 247Sports, Georgia checks in at No. 2 in the team rankings behind only Ohio State, but adding one of the best defensive playmakers in the country could help change that. Texas, Penn State and Miami round out the rest of the top five.