LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball Contract Options Reportedly to Be Picked Up by BC Vytautas

To no one's surprise, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball are staying with BC Vytautas.

The Lithuanian club will pick up contract options on both Ball brothers for the remainder of their season this month, per Shams Charania of The Vertical. The option will keep them with Vytautas through June.

LiAngelo and LaMelo led Vytautas to an undefeated record in Big Baller Brand Classic games last month, both putting together eye-popping statistics. LaMelo closed the exhibitions with a 43-point triple-double, and the pair seemed to thrive when their father, LaVar Ball, joined the coaching staff—albeit for only the final two games.

LaVar, who served as the head coach for LaMelo's triple-double, compared his two sons to Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson after that game.

"What Coach Phil did, back up, Michael Jordan's the superstar, you can't coach him. Pat Riley, back up, let Magic do what he do. He's a champion," LaVar told Basketnews' Jonas Miklovas. "How do you coach these guys? You don't. They something special. You let them do what they do.

"Melo is in that same book. Gelo is in that same [book]. They something special. So I just back up, tell them go get the victory and come on back home."

The pair have gotten limited playing time in their three Lithuanian league games but have performed well. LiAngelo is averaging 10.3 points in 15.6 minutes per contest, while LaMelo is at 6.3 points and 2.0 assists in his 12.1 minutes.

LaMelo, 16, is the youngest American basketball player to play professionally overseas. Originally committed to play at UCLA, the highly touted prep prospect dropped out of Chino Hills High School in October amid a fallout between LaVar and the school's coaching staff.

LiAngelo, 19, was briefly on UCLA's roster before a shoplifting incident during the Bruins' trip to China led to his departure. LaVar pulled him from UCLA amid a school-issued suspension following the controversy.

LaVar has said LiAngelo will only play one season overseas before joining the NBA, while LaMelo is expected to stay overseas until he is eligible to play stateside.