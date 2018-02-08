Joe Johnson Reportedly Traded to Kings in Blockbuster 3-Team Deal

David Goldman/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz reportedly agreed to trade veteran swingman Joe Johnson to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday as part of a massive blockbuster deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Jae Crowder and Derek Rose are heading to the Jazz as part of a deal that includes numerous pieces, including George Hill heading to Cleveland. Wojnarowski‏ also noted Iman Shumpert is joining Johnson in Sacramento in the three-team swap.

Johnson agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with the Jazz prior to the 2016-17 season. He's earning $10.5 million in the final year of his contract.

In his first year with Utah, the seven-time All-Star averaged 9.2 points per game on 43.6 percent shooting from the field and 41.1 percent shooting from three as a supplementary scorer off the bench.

Johnson's most indelible moment during that fruitful campaign came in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals, when he hit a game-winning runner at the buzzer to hand the Jazz a narrow 97-95 win.

That series would wind up representing the peak of Johnson's time in Utah.

While hope abounded he would be able to replicate last season's efficient stylings and help propel the Jazz back to the playoffs, right-wrist tendon instability sidelined Johnson for 21 games between Nov. 1 and Dec. 13.

As a result, Johnson's numbers have taken a hit.

In 32 appearances so far this season, the 36-year-old is averaging 7.3 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the floor, including 27.4 percent from three.

Those numbers leave plenty to be desired, but Johnson proved last season he can still function as a quality ancillary contributor who wields a well-rounded offensive arsenal when he's working at full strength.

"He's so sure with the ball," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said last April, per the Associated Press' Kareem Copeland. "It's not often you find a guy that has that combination of skill, as far as his ability to handle the ball and make plays. And the strength to get to spots on the floor."

Johnson's unlikely to be a true game-changer at this stage in his career, but he should be able to provide bursts of buckets off the bench for the Kings before he hits the open market again in July.