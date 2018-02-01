Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Max Meyer Rumours After January Window Closes

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Reported Arsenal transfer target Max Meyer will make a decision on what's next for him in March, according to the latest rumours coming out of Germany.

The Schalke 04 man, who has been linked with the Gunners, Barcelona and RB Leipzig, has an expiring contract and is expected to move to greener pastures in the summer.

The Gelsenkirchen-based outfit remain hopeful he will sign a new deal, and sporting director Christian Heidel told reporters he expects a decision shortly, per football writer Ronan Murphy:

According to Sport Bild (via TalkSport) that decision will come in March, giving him plenty of time to look at all his options.

The 22-year-old has long been regarded as one of the Bundesliga's top young talents, and he has taken another huge leap forward in the 2017-18 campaign. Schalke previously used him as an attacking midfielder but have now slid him further back, unlocking his full potential.

Consistency used to be an issue for Meyer but that is no longer the case. The Germany international now plays as Schalke's main conductor and has been a big factor in their unexpected success, standing out with his passing and defensive efforts.

Here's a look at some of his highlights from last year, when he played in a more advanced role:

Meyer would often find himself chasing the ball in that position, but now he finds the ball better than nearly everyone else in Germany, per WhoScored:

The pairing of Meyer and Leon Goretzka gives Schalke one of the best midfield combinations in the Bundesliga, but unfortunately for the club, both could be gone by next season. The latter has already agreed to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer, per the Press Association (h/t the Guardian).

If Meyer continues his rapid development―he's still learning his new position, so the sky is the limit―top clubs such as Arsenal and Barcelona could increase their interest in him during the coming weeks, and they have the financial might to blow Schalke's offer out of the water.

Barcelona, in particular, would be a major threat, as they seek a replacement for Andres Iniesta, who is reaching the end of his career. The lure of playing for the Catalans―and their deep pockets―could be too much to pass up for Meyer.

Arsenal already signed one of Schalke's players to a free-agent deal last year, when they moved for Sead Kolasinac, and they too have been hunting for a midfielder of his style since Santi Cazorla's injury issues started.