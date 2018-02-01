Winners, Losers and Takeaways from Pelicans-Bulls Trade for Nikola Mirotic

1 of 5

Trading away another first-rounder isn't the greatest look for the Pelicans. Mirotic doesn't nudge them into championship territory, and they'll now have one fewer cost-controlled asset at their disposal—a not-so-insignificant development, even with an inbound second-rounder, given their financial outlook.

New Orleans will be fortunate to evade the luxury-tax line next season depending on how much it takes to re-sign Cousins. But this was always the case. Mirotic only runs $1.2 million more than Asik would have next season, and, well, he can actually play.

Having him come off the bench in 2018-19, as the de facto third big behind Cousins, offers an additional layer of depth the Pelicans just don't have now. They can even get away with him at the 3 in small bursts, beside both of their bigs.

In the meantime, Mirotic spares the Pelicans from overburdening Darius Miller at the 4 and running out clunky frontcourt combos that would've—gulp—included Asik. He is the perfect complement to Davis, who is now, for all intents and purposes, a center. That they opened up some roster spots in the process is valuable as well.

Picking up Mirotic's player option is also a nice hedge against Cousins' future in New Orleans. Should he and the Pelicans part ways, the latter won't be totally screwed. Mirotic doesn't promise anything near Cousins' value, but he's good enough for the Pelicans to sell Davis on a competitive bridge into a more flexible summer of 2019.

Nikola Mirotic

Take everything from above and apply it here.

Diluted down even further: Mirotic traded in playing on a tanker to joining a postseason hopeful while guaranteeing himself a $12.5 million windfall next season. That's a pretty darn good day by anyone's standards.

Chicago Bulls' Tank

The Bulls comfortably owned the NBA's worst record through their first 23 games and appeared to be in line for this year's best lottery odds. But then Mirotic returned from the injuries he suffered at the fist of Bobby Portis, and everything kind of, sort of changed.

The Bulls are a too-good 15-13 since that point. If the lottery took place now, they would have the sixth-best odds of snagging the No. 1 pick. Mirotic isn't the sole root of this inconvenient uprising, but his transformation into an alpha(ish) buckets-getter didn't help.

And while the Bulls were committed to sitting him through the trade deadline, they're better off by cutting ties altogether. They snag a first-round pick in exchange for stomaching Asik until 2019 (only $3 million of his 2019-20 salary is guaranteed), and their pursuit of Deandre Ayton/Marvin Bagley III/Luka Doncic/whoever looks a whole lot better.

Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo has been something less than an asset for the Pelicans. Their defense craters when he's on the floor, and lineups that feature Jrue Holiday as the primary ball-handler, away from Rondo, have been far more potent.

Yet, somehow, the 31-year-old point guard is more of a necessary evil than ever. Nelson's inclusion in this deal cements his spot in the rotation, even if head coach Alvin Gentry eventually marries himself to the idea of Mike James.