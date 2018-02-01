Crystal Palace Coach Gary Issott Suspended for Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have suspended academy director Gary Issott after allegations he engaged in inappropriate behaviour with members of the U18 squad.

A report from Matt Hughes of The Times (h/t Aletha Adu of The Sun) revealed Issott has been accused of attempting "to shower with members of Palace's under-18 team after an away match earlier this season."

Hughes described how Palace started an investigation once Marcus Puddephatt, head of safeguarding, received information about Issott from another staff member. Since then, the Eagles' board of directors has responded by sanctioning a series of interviews with "all members of their under-18 squad and their parents about the issue."

Adu noted Issott declined to comment when contacted by The Times. However, Palace did release a statement to the broadsheet detailing how they are investigating the matter while their academy director is suspended:

"Crystal Palace Football Club has suspended its Academy director over a disciplinary matter."

"No complaints were received from members of the Academy or their parents, but the club is carrying out an investigation after receiving information."

The Selhurst Park side also said any findings would be passed on to the Football Association.

Issott has previously been credited with his work developing talent, with forward Wilfried Zaha and Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses among his notable finds, per a 2012 interview with The Independent's Glenn Moore.