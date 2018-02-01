Aaron Rodgers: Packers Didn't Consult Me Before Parting with QB Coach

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it was an "interesting decision" for the team to not consult him before firing quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt in January.

"Well, my quarterback coach didn't get retained," Rodgers said on ESPN's Golic & Wingo. "I thought that was an interesting change, really without consulting me. There's a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach, and that was an interesting decision."

Van Pelt and offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett were fired last month after Green Bay wrapped up a 7-9 season. Van Pelt had been on the Packers' offensive coaching staff since 2012, and he served as the team's quarterbacks coach for each of the last four seasons. Coach Mike McCarthy said Van Pelt's decision not to agree to an extension last year played a part in him being let go.

"When you get to this point, frankly this decision was made last year," McCarthy said last month of Van Pelt. "I don't want to speak on Alex's, his thoughts, but this is a moment he's prepared himself for."

Green Bay finished in the bottom half of the league in nearly every offensive category, thanks in large part to Rodgers missing nine games due to a collarbone. Van Pelt and Bennett failed to properly develop backup Brett Hundley, who struggled mightily in Rodgers' stead.

Despite expressing frustration about not being consulted on the coaching staff changes, Rodgers seemed excited about the Packers' outlook for 2018.

"We've got to get back to playing championship defense," Rodgers said. "We've got a new coordinator, actually on both sides. Joe Philbin came back, and his last year with us was '11, and we had a pretty damn good offense that year. So it's exciting having him back. Some other changes that are a little strange, maybe, but we'll see how they all play out."

The Packers hired Philbin, who was their offensive coordinator from 2007-11, last month. Frank Cignetti Jr. will be their new quarterbacks coach.