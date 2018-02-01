Ronda Rousey's Debut and the Most Shocking Reveals in WWE History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Thanks to a little subterfuge, Ronda Rousey was able to surprise the WWE Universe with a special appearance at the end of The Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Rousey showing up and signing with the company was shocking mainly because she had denied the rumors to TMZ a few days earlier, citing the need to travel to Colombia to finish filming a movie with Mark Wahlberg.

Of course, it was all a ruse. Rousey's music played after Asuka won the women's Rumble match, and the former UFC megastar came out wearing one of Rowdy Roddy Piper's jackets.

While we may not have gotten to see her mix it up with any of the other WWE Superstars, it did generate a ton of buzz for both her and WWE.

Thanks to the internet and cameras on cell phones, it's hard for WWE to keep anything under wraps these days. Being able to make Rousey's arrival a real surprise for the WWE Universe was a rare treat.

However, WWE has been pulling off these kinds of moments for years. Let's take a walk down memory lane and look at some of the most shocking reveals in WWE history.