Isaiah Canaan Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Mavericks

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a gruesome leg injury in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Canaan, 26, went up for a layup and was fouled by Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews, coming down hard on his left leg and bending his ankle in the wrong direction. The game was stopped for several minutes while the Suns training staff and doctors attended to Canaan and took him off the floor.

The team said he was diagnosed with a left ankle fracture.

It was a scene eerily similar to the NBA's opening night, when Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hayward was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

A full diagnosis of Canaan's leg will need to be seen before any determinations are made about his future prognosis.

A 2013 second-round pick, Canaan was averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists per game on 38.1 percent shooting with the Suns. Phoenix is his fourth NBA stop.