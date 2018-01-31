Floyd Mayweather Teases 2018 MMA Fight in New Training Video

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. continued stirring up buzz on social media about a potential mixed martial arts debut, posting a video of himself in an Octagon with the caption "come at the king, you best not miss."

"2018, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, MMA. What are the odds, Paddy? What are the odds?" Mayweather said in the video, referring to the Paddy Power sportsbook.

This is the second day in a row Mayweather has teased making a mixed martial arts debut. He posted a video of himself Tuesday walking into an Octagon.

Conor McGregor, who fought Mayweather in his last professional boxing match, responded to the video with a tweet, saying, "Hahahaha very good. Keep up the good work my son. Yours sincerely, Senior." UFC President Dana White told Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com that the promotion and Mayweather were in negotiations in December.

"We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal," White said. "It's real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren't real? He usually tips his hand when he's in the media, and that s--t ends up happening. We're interested in doing something with Floyd."

Mayweather later denied he would be making his MMA debut. The 40-year-old went 50-0 in his boxing career and would be making a borderline unprecedented move switching sports so late in life.

A Mayweather-McGregor MMA bout might be the only thing that could have topped their boxing match, which ranks among the most profitable in history.