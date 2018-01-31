Report: Joakim Noah Won't Be Required to Return to Knicks Before Trade Deadline

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will not require Joakim Noah to return to the team until at least the Feb. 8 trade deadline while they try to find a taker for his contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news.

Noah, 32, has not been with the team since a Jan. 24 altercation with Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek during a practice. He has played in just seven games all season.

The veteran last appeared in a Jan. 23 loss to the Golden State Warriors, playing just five minutes despite the absence of Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle O'Quinn. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Noah was displeased about the limited playing time. The practice altercation came a day later.

"I can't speak for Jo. I don't think it's right. He's not here to speak to that. When he's back he can talk about that," Hornacek said last week. "But he's a competitor. He works hard every day. Our coach puts him through a ton of drills. He's a fierce competitor. We'll see when he gets back."

Noah signed a four-year, $72.5 million contract in 2016 that almost instantly became one of the worst in basketball. Already dealing with a litany of injuries during the latter half of his tenure in Chicago, Noah missed 36 games during his first season with the Knicks and was ineffective when on the floor.

The Knicks acquired Enes Kanter as part of the Carmelo Anthony trade to start at center and have used O'Quinn as his primary backup and Porzingis in some small-ball sets. Second-year center Willy Hernangomez is also ahead of Noah in the rotation.

Finding a taker for Noah's contract will be a near-impossible task without attaching at least one—but probably two—first-round picks. However, Wojnarowski noted the Knicks were unwilling to give up anything of value to be rid of Noah's contract.

The Knicks could theoretically use the stretch provision on his contract or buy him out outright. The latter would be a more financially palatable move over the long term, especially with the Knicks not in much of a position to be a free-agent player the next two years.