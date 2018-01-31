WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 31

1 of 3

Upon her return to television, Lacey Evans demonstrated attributes suggesting she would be undergoing a heel turn. During a post-match promo, just seconds after defeating Aliyah, she addressed the NXT Universe and called Nikki Cross out by name.

Wednesday, she battled the unstable competitor in singles competition.

Evans surprisingly controlled a good portion of the bout but scaled the ropes for a moonsault that did not connect.

The missed high-risk maneuver gave way to a frantic comeback by Cross, who delivered a big neckbreaker for the win.

Result

Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans

Grade

C

Analysis

What was the point of bringing Evans back to television, teasing this new heel persona and having her call out Cross only to lose to the unpredictable Superstar clean in the center of the ring without any sort of hint that their issues will continue?

It is curious booking that severely hampers Evans' ability to get over in whatever new role it is management has for the inspirational competitor.