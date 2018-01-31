A-League Round 19 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Matt King/Getty Images

It's been a big week for the world game in Australia, with Bert van Marwijk being named as the new Socceroos coach and the transfer window ending on Thursday.

While there were several moves during the month-long transfer window, the Western Sydney Wanderers pulled off one of the biggest coups, signing Christopher Ikonomidis from Serie A club Lazio.

It is not clear if the Australia international, who has joined the club on loan until June 30, will take the pitch this Sunday, when his new side heads to Gosford to take on the Central Coast Mariners in a must-win clash for both teams.

The Mariners and Wanderers both sit on 19 points, which leaves the pair out of the top six solely on goal difference. The hosts are $2.30 AUD to collect the three points, according to Australian Gambling, while the Wanderers are at $2.70 and the draw gives you a return of $3.60.

Sydney FC sit nine points clear on top of the table, but coach Graham Arnold is not going to let complacency creep into the squad.

The club announced the signing of Adelaide United defender Ben Warland on Wednesday, and, in even bigger news, they're also set to sign Portuguese winger Fabio Ferreira, who as a free agent can be signed after the transfer window closes.

The Sky Blues are, as you'd expect, the shortest-priced favourite of the round for the visit of the cellar-dwelling Wellington Phoenix on Friday night. The champions are $1.28 to secure another win, with the Kiwi outfit way out at $8.50.

The match of the round comes on Saturday when the second-placed Newcastle Jets host the fourth-placed Melbourne Victory, who were one of the big losers in the transfer period, losing former captain and current Socceroo Mark Milligan to Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli.

The Jets have been brilliant this campaign, winning 10 of their 18 games, and they are a $2.40 favourite to continue that run in this one, with Victory out at $2.60.

Tim Cahill was another star player who found a new home this week, with the 38-year-old heading back to his first professional club, Millwall, for the remainder of the English Championship season.

Cahill's former club, Melbourne City, are $2.30 to secure the three points when they head north for a tricky fixture against Brisbane Roar ($2.63), while Adelaide ($1.72) host Perth Glory ($4.33) on Saturday night.