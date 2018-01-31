Eagles Coach Ken Flajole Discusses Tattoo Bet with Chris Long

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Chris Long could have a new tattoo on his body if the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Per ESPN's Tim McManus, Eagles linebackers coach Ken Flajole told the story of a bet Long made when he signed with the team last offseason:

"When Chris came [to Philadelphia], we were just talking, and I think it was probably training camp, and I probably told him something to the extent of, 'Hey, nothing would be better than to raise the Lombardi Trophy with you.' And he said, 'Hey, if we go to the Super Bowl and win, I'll put a tattoo of your face on my body. I said, 'OK, Chris, you better be careful now, because you never know how these things turn sometimes.'"

Long noted that he was only joking when he initially spoke to Flajole, but "it will be a good problem to have." He also said he doesn't know where he might put the tattoo if the Eagles win on Sunday.

Even though Flajole did say he would allow Long to negotiate his way out of the bet, he has every expectation the 32-year-old will live up to his word.

"I said, 'Chris, remember one thing: You're going to be my age one day, and your kids are going to say, "Dad, who is that guy on your arm?" or wherever you put it.' But he's a man of his word, so we'll have fun with it," Flajole said.

Flajole and Long had a pre-existing relationship from 2009-11 when Flajole was the St. Louis Rams' defensive coordinator prior to reuniting in Philadelphia.

The Eagles signed Long, who won a Super Bowl last season with the Patriots, to a two-year deal in March. He had five sacks in the regular season, his most since recording 8.5 with the Rams in 2013.