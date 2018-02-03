Comparing, Contrasting Ronda Rousey, Asuka's Positions in WWE's Women's Division

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has been around for over three decades, which has forced the company to constantly evolve. Most often that evolution is broken up into distinct eras such as the Golden Age with Hulk Hogan and the Attitude Era with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

Fans will always argue over the differences in each era and why certain eras are better than the rest, but there is one area where the modern era of WWE outshines all its competition: women's wrestling.

Since the women's evolution began in 2015 (or arguably a few years before that down in NXT), this sports entertainment empire has finally taken major steps forward in treating female talent with respect. WWE began a slow move away from sexist marketing that barely treated the talent like athletes.

From The Fabulous Moolah and Wendi Richter to Trish Stratus and Lita, there have been moments when women have made a major impact in WWE. However, that success was hardly sustained, leading to decades of degrading female representation.

No moment was more important to this steady improvement than WWE Royal Rumble 2018 where the main event was the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. This main event not only saw the return of many legendary female athletes but also led to the establishment of two new names that will come to define the division.

Asuka emerged victorious, solidifying her status as WWE's new top female performer, with an undefeated streak that has now spanned over 600 days. Afterward, one of the most well-known and popular female athletes in the world, Ronda Rousey, debuted.

While the two are near polar opposites, they are the two defining pillars of the women's evolution in 2018, showcasing the two distinct avenues for success the division will need going forward to take over all of professional wrestling.

In fact, Rousey's debut itself defined the divide between the two stars and their importance to the brand. While Asuka's win helped forever cement the first-ever women's Rumble, Rousey's appearance overshadowed the Empress of Tomorrow.

Some stars, both current and former wrestlers, were frustrated with Rousey taking away from Asuka's moment and even the entire Rumble. Comments from Nikki Bella, who was the last eliminated in the Rumble, and one of the best women's wrestlers in the world, Gail Kim, stand out:

Their concerns are valid, but it is important to understand that Rousey's debut is vital to the women's division. By having her debut at the end of such a big wrestling match, she adds mainstream excitement on top of a milestone achievement.

If Rousey does not appear, Asuka does not become the new headline for mainstream media outlooks covering the Rumble. The news articles are not written at all. This will likely continue to be the case for years to come as Rousey has become the biggest star in the division and the only woman who can make headlines outside of professional wrestling sites.

Rowdy Ronda's inclusion in WWE raises the level of excitement for the entire division and should lead to more opportunities for every woman down the line, but it will take time. Calling her the Brock Lesnar of the division may be understating her impact. This is more akin to adding Hogan or Austin in their prime.

Rousey was one of the biggest stars in UFC's history, long carrying the hype surrounding a fledgling division. By 2014, she had become such a household name that she was getting movie roles even with her acting ability often questioned. She is one of the most well-recognized athletes in the world.

Granted, no one knows how well Rousey will fare in the ring. The excitement around her arrival could wane if she never finds her footing as a performer, but that is where the rest of the women come in, especially Asuka.

Credit: WWE.com

Asuka is the best in-ring worker in the women's division. It could be argued she's among the top five regardless of gender in the company. She can have a great match with anyone. She brought more out of Dana Brooke, Emma and Ember Moon in NXT than anyone ever has.

While The Rowdy One brings excitement to the brand from a wider audience, Asuka adds intrigue in any angle she's involved with for more dedicated fans. Her undefeated streak makes every time she steps in the ring important, and it is almost guaranteed she will pull out the best from anyone she works with.

As WrestleMania approaches, Rousey's involvement will draw more attention, but Asuka is the one most likely to steal the show, whether she is wrestling against Alexa Bliss or Charlotte Flair. Her match will be more important once the bell rings, but Rousey should hopefully pull in more attention to that match than ever before.

There is a new wave of hype building around the women's division, bigger than at any other time in WWE's history. Hopefully, it will help to create more stars in the division over time than just Rousey and Asuka as more fans are exposed to the talents at the top than ever before.

Fans and even other talents can complain about Rousey taking over WWE without training or paying her dues, but she is being brought in to add a level of excitement no one has ever seen centered on the women's division. She will be a catalyst for opportunities that change the business.

In time, Rousey may not even be necessary to keep the division growing, but she is vital at the moment and hopefully can live up to the expectations. Meanwhile, Asuka will always be an integral part of the roster and make sure wrestling quality in the division only continues to rise.

The two represent opposite ends of a vital balancing act that has been defining WWE since the beginning. The best wrestlers are not always the biggest stars, but both play important roles in making WWE work. Maybe one day Rousey vs. Asuka will be headlining WrestleMania, and no one will bat an eye.