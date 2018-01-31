Drake Maverick Will Flourish as WWE 205 Live's General Manager

Credit: WWE.com

WWE 205 Live is in limbo no more. Drake Maverick arrived on Tuesday night dressed in a cadet blue suit and bow tie ready to reshape the cruiserweight division.

After Enzo Amore's recent release, the cruiserweight-centric corner of the WWE universe had no champion and was suddenly without its biggest personality.

WWE worked its way toward solving both problems on the latest 205 Live. SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan revealed that Maverick (formerly Rockstar Spud) would take on that same role for the cruiserweights. The former Impact Wrestling star announced the start of a tournament to decide who would next hold the Cruiserweight Championship.

And now a reset has begun for a brand that has failed to meet expectations.

Maverick's first WWE scene offered a glimpse of what's in store for 205 Live now that the charismatic Englishman will be in control. He was commanding and passionate. He made a short, run-of-the-mill segment into something that grabs one's attention.

The name is different, but Maverick is still the same kind of loudmouth spark plug he was for Impact Wrestling.

205 Live has often lacked in the character department. It's been wanting for larger-than-life personalities to go with all the great athletic action. That's about to change with Maverick's arrival.

He showed at his previous company that he's a vibrant and versatile talent. He can sell the audience on an intense story about legacy or some silly comic relief tale. It's no wonder that pundits and fans who know Maverick's work are psyched about the possibilities ahead.

John Moore of ProWrestling.net wrote: "This guy is one of the best promos in the business and when TNA trusted him in the main event he hit a home run at the Wembley Arena."

Miami Herald columnist Scott Fishman tweeted that Maverick was the perfect choice for the GM gig:

He's right. Maverick will be a mix of no-nonsense William Regal and goofy Bryan. He's both a fresh face and someone the diehard fan is well familiar with.

It's going to be great fun seeing Maverick interact with all the 205 Live talent. He can lead the way in vocal interactions with wrestlers who have yet to fully emerge as three-dimensional characters. He can be funny or fierce, dance with Rich Swann or chew out Ariya Daivari.

And unlike Bryan, he will be able to get into the ring if necessary. Maverick is a strong mat worker who has excelled against the likes of Kurt Angle, Flash Morgan Webster and Ethan Carter III.

WWE has myriad narrative options at its disposal with Maverick at the helm.

Wrestling is so often about putting a performer in the ideal place to maximize their skills. That's exactly what it did with how it positioned Maverick. And it will pay dividends every Tuesday night for the foreseeable future.