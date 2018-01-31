Premier League Results Week 25: Wednesday's 2018 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero scored his 17th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City stretched their lead at the top of the table to 15 points with victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur recorded a big win on Wednesday night as they saw off Manchester United 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Premier League top scorer Harry Kane was not on target for Spurs but still put in a fine display as Mauricio Pochettino's men gave their top-four hopes a boost with an impressive win.

Spurs are now just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after they were beaten 3-0 at Stamford Bridge by Bournemouth.

Here's a look at all Wednesday's results, the Premier League's top scorers and updated table and a recap of the best action.

Wednesday's Scores

Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth

Everton 2-1 Leicester City

Newcastle United 1-1 Burnley

Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City 3-0 West Bromwich Albion

Stoke City 0-0 Watford

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United

Premier League Top Scorers

Harry Kane, Tottenham: 21

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 19

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 17

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 14

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 11

Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 11

Jamie Vardy, Leicester: 11

Alvaro Morata, Chelsea: 10

Wayne Rooney, Everton: 10

Premier League Updated Table

1. Manchester City 68 (55)

2. Manchester United 53 (31)

3. Liverpool 50 (28)

4. Chelsea 50 (26)

5. Tottenham Hotspur 48 (27)

6. Arsenal 42 (12)

7. Burnley 35 (-2)

8. Leicester City 34 (3)

9. Everton 31 (-12)

10. Bournemouth 28 (-8)

11. Watford 27 (-11)

12. West Ham United 27 (-12)

13. Crystal Palace 26 (-15)

14. Newcastle United 24 (-12)

15. Brighton & Hove Albion 24 (-16)

16. Stoke City 24 (-25)

17. Huddersfield Town 24 (-25)

18. Southampton 23 (-11)

19. Swansea City 23 (-18)

20. West Bromwich Albion 20 (-15)

Wednesday Recap

City made light work of bottom side West Brom with new signing Aymeric Laporte handed a debut in central defence.

Football writer Simon Harrison was impressed with the defender's debut:

Fernandinho fired the hosts ahead on 19 minutes after a glorious through ball from Kevin De Bruyne. James Ducker of the Telegraph explained just how good a pass it was:

De Bruyne then tapped home City's second from a Raheem Sterling cross as the hosts' extra quality, and class began to tell. Sterling also set up the third for Aguero with just one minute of normal time remaining.

It was a comfortable evening's work for the league leaders who were rarely tested, allowing Laporte to make an untroubled debut. The only concern for City will be the sight of David Silva going off injured, and they will hope the injury to the midfielder is not too serious.

Tottenham needed just 11 seconds to open the scoring against United as Christian Eriksen caught the United defence napping and curled past David De Gea. Opta showed how it was the fastest goal the Red Devils have ever conceded in the Premier League:

The visitors responded quickly with Romelu Lukaku inches away from getting on the end of an Ashley Young cross before goalkeeper Hugo Lloris managed to deny Jesse Lingard.

The evening then got even worse for Jose Mourinho's side as Spurs doubled their lead when Phil Jones managed to divert a Kieran Trippier cross past his own goalkeeper.

The goal left United reeling, and with the lead established, Spurs went on to dominate the game. The hosts' pressing and midfield dominance was key with the visitors sloppy in possession and lacking cohesion in attack.

It was also a poor night for Chelsea who were comprehensively beaten by Bournemouth in a defeat that leaves them in fourth place in the table.

Second-half goals from Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and Nathan Ake secured the win against a toothless Blues side.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella summed up their performance and what it means for their league hopes:

Meanwhile, the win boosts Bournemouth's hopes of survival with the three points taking the Cherries into 10th place in the table but still only five points clear of safety.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Theo Walcott scored his first Everton goals in a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Goodison Park.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The visitors were without Riyad Mahrez and went behind when Walcott tapped home Gylfi Sigurdsson's pass.

The former Arsenal man then scored again shortly before half-time as he volleyed home at the far post, after Wayne Rooney's cross deflected off Michael Keane and Daniel Amartey and into his path.

Leicester did pull one back from the penalty spot as Jamie Vardy converted to score his 12th Premier League goal of the season, but it was Walcott's night.