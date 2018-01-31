Report: North Korea Will Display Missiles Before Winter Olympics to 'Scare' USA

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2018

The Olympic Rings are placed at the beach before sunrise in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Gangneung is the site of the coastal cluster which will host ice hockey, figure skating, speedskating, short track and curling for the 2018 Olympics. The 2018 Pyeongchang Games will be held from Feb. 9 to 25. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

North Korea will reportedly showcase many long-range missiles before the start of the Olympics in South Korea as a tactic to scare the United States.

Per CNN's Will Ripley and Joshua Berlinger, North Korea's display of "'hundreds' of missiles and rockets" will take place during a parade Feb. 8. 

The 2018 Winter Olympics will begin with the opening ceremony Feb. 9 at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium

Ripley and Berlinger noted North Korea's plan comes after United States President Donald Trump was critical of the country's human rights abuses under Kim Jong Un and "'reckless pursuit' of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that could soon threaten the U.S. homeland" during Tuesday's State of the Union address. 

CNN's Will Ripley, Tim Schwarz and James Griffiths reported on Jan. 19 that North Korea was planning some sort of military parade one day before the start of the Olympics. 

"A copy of what appears to be a letter sent from North Korean authorities to defense attaches, seen by CNN, invites them and their spouses 'to attend festival functions held in Pyongyang' to mark the 70th anniversary of the formal creation of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on February 8," per Ripley, Schwarz and Griffiths.

Per Hyung-Jin Kim of the Associated Press, North Korea announced Monday it wouldn't take part in a joint cultural event prior to the Olympics on Feb. 4, blaming South Korean media for "picking a fight over an unspecified domestic festival in North Korea."

