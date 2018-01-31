Former NBA Player Rasual Butler, Wife Leah LaBelle Die in Car Crash

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Longtime NBA forward Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, died in a car crash Wednesday morning in Los Angeles.

CNN confirmed the news with the LAPD and added that the identity of the female passenger has not been released. The Miami Heat, one of eight NBA teams Butler played for during his career, confirmed LaBelle's death in a statement of condolence on social media:

TMZ Sports reported Butler lost control of the vehicle he was driving around 2 a.m. local time and then the car "struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall." The LAPD told CNN the 2011 Land Rover flipped over twice and landed in a shopping center’s parking lot on Ventura Boulevard.

The Philadelphia native was selected by the Heat in the second round of the 2002 draft. He also played for the New Orleans Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs across a 13-year NBA career.

He most recently played for the Spurs during the 2015-16 season. In all, he averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 809 appearances. Butler also participated in the inaugural season of Ice Cube's BIG3 League in 2017.

LaBelle was an R&B singer who rose to prominence on the third season of American Idol and went on to sign with Epic Records and So So Def Recordings. She released her debut single, "Sexify," in 2012.

Butler was 38. LaBelle was 31.