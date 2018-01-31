EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Wednesday's Week 25 Matches

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League is now 15 points after they beat bottom-of-the-table West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday. City's win came as Manchester United lost ground after losing 2-0 away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea suffered an even more humbling defeat after being hammered at home by Bournemouth. The result has left the Blues' hopes of finishing in the top four in jeopardy.

Here are the final scores from Wednesday's fixtures:

Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth

Everton 2-1 Leicester City

Newcastle United 1-1 Burnley

Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City 3-0 West Bromwich Albion

Stoke City 0-0 Watford

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United

Here's what those results mean for the table:

1. Manchester City: 68

2. Manchester United: 63

3. Liverpool: 50

4. Chelsea: 50

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 48

6. Arsenal: 42

7. Burnley: 35

8. Leicester City: 34

9. Everton: 31

10. Bournemouth: 28

11. Watford: 27

12. West Ham United: 27

13. Crystal Palace: 26

14. Newcastle United: 24

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 24

16. Stoke City: 24

17. Huddersfield Town: 24

18. Southampton: 23

19. Swansea City: 23

20. West Bromwich Albion: 20

Full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

City's opener came from an unlikely source in the shape of holding midfielder Fernandinho, who slotted home after being played in by Kevin De Bruyne. The latter made it two, while Sergio Aguero added a third late on, as City produced a comprehensive and professional performance to go even further ahead of United.

The Red Devils slipped out of sight in the title race after being outclassed by Spurs at Wembley. Christian Eriksen scored with barely 11 seconds gone, while a Phil Jones own goal added to United's woes.

United were alarmingly short of ideas going forward, particularly in the second half, despite former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez making his debut.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Chelsea found themselves punished by a resolute Bournemouth. The Cherries defended superbly during the first half at Stamford Bridge, before taking the lead shortly after the break when Callum Wilson profited from a mistake by Tiemoue Bakayoko.

It was two when Junior Stanislas slipped the ball under Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Two became three after former Blues defender Nathan Ake found the net.

OptaJose pointed out how the goal glut on their travels was a rarity for the visitors:

The shock result prompted Goal's Sam Lee to question the future of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and suggest a third tour for a stand-in specialist from the Blues' recent past:

Theo Walcott got his first Everton goals to help the Toffees beat Leicester City. The ex-Arsenal forward tapped home after Gylfi Sigurdsson robbed Foxes' left-back Ben Chilwell. One goal became a brace for Walcott after the 28-year-old made a sweet connection with a flick-on in the box.

Leicester got back in it when Jamie Vardy scored from the spot after Wayne Rooney gave away a penalty. However, Everton held on for a much-needed win.

The Seagulls were in front with less than 15 minutes on the clock when Glenn Murray converted from the penalty spot after Solly March had been tripped by Wesley Hoedt.

Southampton drew level on 64 minutes when centre-back Jack Stephens headed in a James Ward-Prowse free-kick. The header gained a point, but the struggling Saints needed more.

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

There was a penalty in Newcastle's game against Burnley, but it was missed by Joselu, as the goal-shy Magpies still struggled to find their range. Newcastle eventually did find the net when gifted centre-back Jamaal Lascelles headed in during the second half.

Unfortunately for the Magpies, goalkeeper Karl Darlow pushed a Sam Vokes header onto the bar before it then bounced in off Darlow's head for an own goal in the second half to deny the hosts two precious points.

The night's final game also saw two struggling teams earn a point apiece after a goalless draw between Watford and Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

While points are at a premium near the bottom, City now have a healthy enough cushion to still claim the title even with a few slip-ups between now and May 13.