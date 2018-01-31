Sports World Honors Jackie Robinson, Born 99 Years Ago Today

Sports World Honors Jackie Robinson, Born 99 Years Ago TodayJanuary 31, 2018
Jackie Robinson, one of the most important and influential athletes in history, would have turned 99 years old on Wednesday.
More than 28 years before breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, Robinson became the fifth son born to Jerry and Mallie Robinson on January 31, 1919.
The sports world took time to celebrate Robinson on his birthday:
January 31, 1919: The legend of Jackie Robinson begins
The Baseball Hall of Fame, which enshrined Robinson in 1962, shared an image of him in his Dodgers uniform along with a brief statement about his strength and integrity on and off the field:
As the face of baseball integration, Jackie Robinson faced a myriad of challenges, on and off the field. But he handled them with grace, honor, and strength, leaving a legacy as a Hall of Fame player and a Hall of Fame person. Jackie was born 99 years ago today.
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History tweeted out a page from a comic published in 1950 that shared some elements of his journey as the first African-American player in MLB:
Today in 1919: Jackie Robinson, first African American baseball player to play for MLB, is born.
MLB offered one of Robinson's best-known quotes that has come to define his legacy as an athlete and person:
"A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives." #WednesdayWisdom from the iconic Jackie Robinson, who would have been 99 today.
Here are the best reactions and remembrances for Robinson from the baseball world:
Baseball legend Jackie Robinson was born on this day in 1919. Today, the Reds celebrate Mr. Robinson's life and legacy as a fearless pioneer who opened the door for players of all races and nationalities to play baseball at the highest level.
Jackie Robinson & Ernie Banks: Two legendary KC Monarchs born OTD in 1919 & 1931 respectively!
A great time at Thayer Academy today with @JackieBradleyJr celebrating and honoring the life of Jackie Robinson! #42
Jackie Robinson attended Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963, 16 years after Robinson broke @MLB's color barrier.
The #TrailblazerSeries wouldn't be possible without the ultimate trailblazer. Happy birthday and thank you, Jackie Robinson #42
"The greatest moment in the history of baseball" - MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred on Jackie Robinson joining the Brooklyn Dodgers
Robinson's efforts as a pioneer in sports and civil rights are what he's best known for, but he was also an outstanding talent on the baseball field.
In 10 seasons with the Dodgers from 1947-56, Robinson had a .311/.409/.474 slash line. He won MLB Rookie of the Year in his debut season, won the 1949 NL MVP award and finished in the top 16 of NL MVP voting eight times.
Complete list of players with 100+ HR, 100+ SB and at least twice as many Walks as Strikeouts (1947-present) Jackie Robinson (born 99 years ago today)
An insane Jackie Robinson thing is that he got to 61.5 career WAR despite not starting his career until he was 28
Players with more career WAR in their first 5 seasons than Jackie Robinson -Ted Williams -Mike Trout -Albert Pujols
Before playing professional baseball, Robinson was a four-sport athlete in baseball, basketball, football and track and field at UCLA. He received varsity letters in each sport and won the long jump national championship in 1940.
Robinson became the first athlete to have his jersey retired across an entire sport in 1997. New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, who made his MLB debut in 1995, was the last player to wear No. 42 until his retirement in 2013.
April 15 is "Jackie Robinson Day" across MLB every year. Players, managers, coaches and umpires all wear No. 42 to celebrate the anniversary of the day he broke the sport's color barrier.
