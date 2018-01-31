Formula 1 Announces It Will Stop Using Grid Girls Starting with 2018 Season

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Formula 1 has officially announced the decision to no longer use grid girls, beginning with the 2018 season. Managing Director of Commercial Operations Sean Birches explained the decision, per the F1 official website:

"Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport."

"While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms. We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world."

The changes will be enforced once the new season begins with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 25.

Formula 1's decision comes after PDC Darts recently announced walk-on girls would no longer feature at tournaments, per BBC Sport.

At the time, walk-on girl Charlotte Wood bemoaned the decision during an interview with BBC Radio 5 live:

Part-time grid girl Charlotte Gash expressed a similar reaction to BBC Radio 5 live over F1's decision:

However, national charity Women's Sports Trust applauded the choice, particularly in its adherence to modern social conventions, echoing the language used by Bratches:

There has been opposition to the moves, but it's possible this is just the start of the sporting world's efforts to address concerns about the portrayal of women at their events.